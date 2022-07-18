Uddhav Thackeray Sacks Two Shiv Sena Leaders For 'Anti-Party Activities'

In a desperate measure to consolidate the party, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expelled two senior leaders and ex-ministers for anti-party activities.

The expelled leaders are former state minister Ramdas Kadam and former Union minister Anandrao Adsul, who have been accused of indulging in anti-party activities as the ground for their expulsion.

After the news of expulsion broke out, the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde who claims his side is the "real Shiv Sena", quickly picked up the leaders discarded by the Thackeray camp.

This move by Sena Leader, Thackeray came amid intense speculation in Mumbai and New Delhi that a dozen Shiv Sena MPs are likely to join the group of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and could announce their decision soon.

Meanwhile, Former Maharashtra CM Thackeray has so far sacked former minister Vijay Shivtare, MLA Santosh Bangar, who was sacked as district chief of Hingoli, and Naresh Mhaske as Zilla pramukh (district chief) for Thane.

Earlier on Monday, Kadam, whose MLA son Yogesh Kadam had joined the Shinde camp last month, had tendered his resignation as the deputy leader of Shiv Sena.

In his resignation letter, he said that after the demise of Balasaheb Thackeray, the post of deputy leader had lost value and also highlighted how he and his son were harassed by the party leadership.

He reminded Uddhav Thackeray of how he "requested with folded hands" not to ally with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party after the 2019 Assembly elections, as it would be contrary to the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray, but he was ignored.

Last week, Thackeray had appointed around 100 office-bearers in the party organisation at various levels in Mumbai and other districts in a bid to consolidate the grassroots apparatus and prevent 'leaks' to the Shinde side.