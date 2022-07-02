Uddhav Thackeray Sacks Eknath Shinde As 'Shiv Sena Leader'

Days after Eknath Shinde's revolt that led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray sacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the post of 'Shiv Sena leader'.

In his letter to Shinde, dated June 30, Thackeray accused the rebel leader of "indulging in anti-party activities", noting that he has also "voluntarily" given up the membership of the party.

Therefore "in exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation," the letter read, as reported by news agency PTI.

Thackeray resigned this week after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Governor's order to hold a no trust vote in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. Later, he said if the BJP had agreed for 2.5 Shiv Sena CM, there would have been no MVA alliance.

FLOOR TEST, SPEAKER's ELECTION ON JULY 3-4

A Special Session of the Maharashtra assembly has been convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3 and 4. The agenda will be -- election of a new Speaker which is likely to take place on July 3, followed by a 'vote of confidence' in the new government on July 4.

Shinde has expressed confidence about winning both the Speaker's elections and floor test.

"We have enough support... We will easily win the floor test and even the Speaker's election. There is no doubt in it and there is nothing to worry about. The picture is very clear," Shinde said, as reported by news agency IANS.

"We have enough numbers and are working as the Shiv Sena legislative party. We are committed towards the development of Maharashtra. We are the Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb and we are taking ahead his Hindutva agenda. All the pending projects in Maharashtra shall be completed now," he said.