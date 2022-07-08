Uddhav Thackeray Demands Mid-Term Polls In Maharashtra, Says 'Bow And Arrow' Will Remain With Sena

Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that the 'bow and arrow' symbol will remain with the original party amid an ongoing tussle with the rebel faction led by the new state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Demanding mid-term elections in the state, Thackeray said people should be allowed to take a stand on the toppling of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him.

Referring to the recent catastrophe that has left the Shiv Sena emasculated after an internal revolt, Thackeray, who quit last month as CM, said the common masses "don't like these (political) games".

"The people are asking the same questions - why they (the rebels) behave like this even when the party gave them so many posts... did so much for them. So many women activists had tears in their eyes yesterday. I thank the masses from the bottom of my heart," said the Sena chief.

"Let there be elections. If we have committed a mistake, the masses will not vote for us, we will accept their mandate and we shall sit back," he added.

Thackeray also slammed the rebel Shiv Sena group for keeping mum when the BJP targeted and "abused" him and his family in the last two-and-a-half years.

The ex-Maharashtra CM was referring to the Sena and BJP's parting of ways after the 2019 Assembly poll results over the issue of the rotational chief minister.

"You keep in touch with them and betray your own party like this," Thackeray said without naming Shinde.

He said the Supreme Court's verdict to be delivered on July 11 will decide not just the future of Shiv Sena but also the future of Indian democracy. The apex court is scheduled to give its decision on a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

Thackeray said he has consulted constitutional experts, who told him that there can be a split in the legislature party, but the original party stays and cannot be finished.

"The legislature party and original party are two different entities. There should be no confusion over the symbol. Shiv Sainiks should rest assured that the bow and arrow symbol will remain with us," he said.

Thackeray also said he would take a decision on which candidate to support for the presidential election after consulting the party MPs.