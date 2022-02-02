New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP government at the Centra alleging that they have created two Indias -- one for poor and one for rich -- and are continuing with their efforts to widen the gap between the two. He also said that the President's address didn't touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision.

Speaking first from the Opposition side in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Gandhi said There are two Indias -- one for the rich, one for the poor -- and the gap between the two was widening. He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together.

"I think there were 3 fundamental things that were not spoken about in the Presidential Address. First, and what I consider to be the most important, is the idea that there are now two Indias. There is now no longer one India", Gandhi said.

"One India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who do not need a job, those who do not need water connection, electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country. And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening," he added.

Further training his guns at PM Modi over his foreign policies, Gandhi accused him of bringing Pakistan and China -- the two big threats to India -- together and making a "huge strategic mistake" in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the country has been surrounded by adversaries on all sides and is isolated in the region.

"The strategic goal of India should have been to keep China and Pakistan separate. But what you have done is to bring them together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India", he said, adding "Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. This is a serious threat to India."

#WATCH | "...The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan & China separate...You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," says Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/gRU8kjMg8e — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

The Wayanad MP, in a speech laced with sharp attacks, also claimed that India did not get any foreign chief guest on Republic Day because the country is isolated and surrounded. "Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated and surrounded. We are surrounded in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position", Gandhi said.

Slamming the central government over the faulty policies, Rahul Gandhi said India is facing the highest level of unemployment in 50 years under the current BJP-led government at the Centre. "Government speaks of providing employment. 3 crore youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 years", he said.

"You talk of Made-in-India, Start-Up India, but the youth did not get the employment they were supposed to. The one they had has disappeared. The government pushed 23 crore people back into poverty." The Congress MP said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had pulled 27 crore people out of poverty in 10 years.

"They talk about 'Made-in-India'. But there cannot be Made-in-India today. The matter has ended because who are the people involved in Made-in-India? Small and medium industry, unorganized sector - whom the Centre has finished. Made-in-India is not going to take place," said Rahul Gandhi.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan