New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Following its dismal show in last year's assembly elections in Bihar, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is set to face another crisis as five of its six Lok Sabha MPs have joined hands to dislodge Chirag Paswan as their leader in the Lower House.

The MPs are reportedly not happy with the working style of the junior Paswan and want him to be replaced with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras. The lawmakers have also conveyed their decision to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, there has been no official confirmation from the rebel group yet.

"LJP MPs met Lok Speaker Om Birla on Sunday and handed over a letter to him about new developments in the party. They request him to consider Pashupati Kumar Paras as the new leader of the LJP in Lok Sabha," news agency ANI quoted LJP sources as saying.

The rebel group -- which includes MPs Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser -- are unhappy with Chirag's "style of functioning" and have blamed him for the split in the party after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan last year.

Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have said that the junior Paswan's decision to go against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Janata Dal-United didn't help the LJP and damaged its reputation in the state.

Chirag had pulled out of the NDA in Bihar after the BJP decided to continue its alliance with the JDU for the Bihar polls. However, Chirag didn't field candidates against the BJP in the polls but claimed that Nitish might challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Nitish Kumar has earned the epithet 'palturam' (turncoat) by virtue of his frequent acts of paltimaar. He came to power in Bihar after a long political battle with RJD chief Lalu Prasad. A few years later, he snapped ties with the BJP, an old ally and ended up forging an alliance with his arch rival," Paswan had said.

However, many in the LJP had reportedly disagreed with his decision to go against the JDU. PTI sources have now reported that the rebel LJP leaders may back Nitish Kumar and the JDU in the coming days.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma