Agartala | Jagran Politics Desk: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Biplab Deb has taken a massive lead on all seats with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left parties struggling in the highly anticipated local body elections in Tripura. The final results are expected to be declared later in the day.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:

1. The polling for the civic polls was held on November 25 for 334 seats. The State Election Commission (SEC) said that an 81.52 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the polls.

2. The BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Biplab Deb has already won 112 out of the 334 seats uncontested in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 19 other civic bodies in the state. The results for the remaining 222 - in which 785 candidates contested - will be declared on Sunday.

3. However, the opposition parties, especially Mamata Banerjee's TMC, have alleged that the voting was rigged, accusing the ruling BJP of "open intimidation"

4. The Left parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist), have also come out in support of the TMC and alleged that the voting was rigged.

5. However, the BJP has refuted the charges, saying the opposition was trying to obtain public sympathy fearing defeat.

6. The TMC and the CPI (M) are making baseless allegations as they know well that they would be defeated. Elections were held in a festive spirit, said BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya in a statement.

7. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the state after a series of violent incidents in Tripura. Officials have said that personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR) and Tripura Police have been deployed to maintain law and order.

8. Adequate police arrangement has been made for each counting centre. For maintenance of law and order during the counting of votes, a three-tier security arrangement has been made for each counting centre, said Assistant Inspector General Subrata Chakraborty in a statement.

9. This comes after the Supreme Court asked the Tripura government about the deployment of central forces in the state in connection with the recent violence. The court had also refused to postpone the polls, saying it "should be the last recourse".

10. Postponing elections is a matter of last and extreme recourse. We consider that instead of postponing elections, the apprehensions can be redressed by issuing pre-emptory directions to Tripura to ensure that remaining phases of municipal elections take place in fair manner, the top court had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma