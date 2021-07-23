Ashwini Vaishnaw's comments come after TMC MP Santanu Sen on Thursday snatched a copy of the minister's statement on Pegasus row from him during a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday, accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of bringing a culture of violence to the Parliament. Vaishnaw's comments come after TMC MP Santanu Sen on Thursday snatched a copy of the minister's statement on Pegasus row from him during a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. The TMC MP then went on to tear it into pieces.

"The kind of violence they (TMC) inflicted on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Bengal, that is the same culture they are bringing. What message are we giving to the country, to the next generation parliamentarians?" Vaishnaw was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

TMC MP Sen's act was followed by a heated exchange between him and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In the latest development, TMC MP Sen was on Friday suspended for the remaining period of the ongoing Monsoon Session by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

It comes after a suspension motion was moved against Santanu Sen earlier on Friday. The motion was later approved by Venkaiah Naidu.

Terming Santanu Sen's actions as a "clear assault on Parliamentary democracy", Venkaiah Naidu said he was "deeply distressed".

"I am deeply distressed by the course of events in the House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the Minister and torn into pieces. Such actions are a clear assault on our Parliamentary democracy," said the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

"Santanu Sen, please withdraw from House. All the House to function," Naidu added before adjourning the Rajya Sabha till 12 noon.

The opposition parties have stalled proceedings in the Parliament over the alleged Pegasus snooping row. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the Centre of using Pegasus on the Indian state and its institutions.

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The Prime Minister and Home Minister have used this against the Indian state and against our institutions," Rahul Gandhi said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta