Pawar's remarks made tremors felt in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, following which NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase issued a clarification over the veteran leader's remarks.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Day after Sharad Pawar questioned Rahul Gandhi's ability to lead the country, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday issued a clarification and stressed that veteran leaders' remarks should be considered as "fatherly advice".

Pawar's remarks made tremors felt in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, following which NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase on Saturday issued a clarification over the veteran leader's remarks.

"Whatever Sharad Pawar Saheb said in the interview with a news organisation should be considered as fatherly advice of a veteran leader. MVA is a government of all three parties. It was Sharad Pawar who criticised Barack Obama for commenting on Rahul Gandhi in his book. Pawar Saheb had clearly said Obama must not comment on leaders of other countries," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In an interview, Pawar had questioned Rahul Gandhi's leadership abilities and said that the Congress leader lacks "consistency" needed to lead the country. He also said that Congress workers are still inclined towards the Nehru-Gandhi family and have a "sense of affection" for them.

Responding to Pawar's remarks, Maharashtra Congress leader Yashomati Thakur had said that allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government should not comment on the leadership of the grand old party "if they want the government in the state to stay stable".

"Our leadership is very strong and stable. The formation of MVA is a result of our strong belief in democratic values... Being a working president of MPCC, I must appeal colleagues in MVA if you want stable govt in Maharashtra, then stop commenting (on) leadership of Congress. Everybody should follow basic rules of coalition," he tweeted on Saturday.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, which included the NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena, came to power in Maharashtra after the state assembly polls in 2019.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma