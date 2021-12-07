New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended the BJP Parliamentary party meet ahead of the start of day 7 of the Winter Session of Parliament and raked the issue of attendance of party MPs in Parliament. PM Modi asked the MPs to focus on their attendance in Parliament by saying 'if they don't transform themselves, there could be changes with time.

Sharing the details of the meeting, which was for the first time held outside Parliament complex, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister told party MPs that all of them should organise sports competitions in their respective constituencies.

On the issue of attendance, the prime minister said party MPs should regularly attend Parliament proceedings and remarked that when children have pointed out an issue again and again, even they don't repeat it. The prime minister told MPs to change themselves, otherwise, change would happen with time, the sources said.

"Please be regular in attending Parliament and meetings. It is not good for me to continuously stress about this (and treat you) like children. If you don't change yourself, there will be changes in due course", the PM reportedly said at the meeting.

Senior ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were present. BJP's National President, JP Nadda, was also present at the meeting.

The poor attendance of BJP MPs has been flagged by Modi many times in the past also. At the meeting, BJP President J P Nadda asked party MPs to call district presidents and presidents of mandals from their respective constituencies for tea and interact with them.

Similarly, the prime minister will call district presidents from his constituency Varanasi on December 14. At the start of the meeting, tribal MPs including Union Minister Arjun Munda felicitated Prime Minister Modi for celebrating Birsa Munda's birthday as 'Jan Jatiya Diwas'. A book compiling the work done by various ministers on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was also distributed among BJP MPs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan