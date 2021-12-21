New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien got suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the ongoing Winter session of parliament dor ‘unruly behaviour’ in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Derek O’Brien had allegedly thrown the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair on Dec 21 during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021. The said bill was passed in Rajya Sabha through voice vote on Tuesday amid walkout from most members of Opposition.

However, this is not the first time that O'Brien has been suspended from Rajya Sabha. Earlier, in September 2020, Derek O'Brien along with seven other Opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'unruly behaviour' in the wake of a ruckus that was reported from inside the house when Government was pressing for the passage of now-defunct three farm laws.

Hope Election Laws Bill, 2021 will be repealed soon: Derek O'Brien after suspension

Following his suspension from Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien took to Twitter and said that the last time he got suspended from Rajya Sabha was when "government was Bulldozinf Farm Laws". O'Brien said further,"Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of Parliament and Bulldozing Election Laws Bill, 2021 Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon".

The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws



We all know what happened after that.



Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021



Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 21, 2021

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP also shared a video of his Rajya Sabha speech, in which O'Brien cited Page 26, Rule 69 of Rajya Sabha rule book on the listing of Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021. O'Brien said that the Bill was passed in Lok sabha at 3 or 4 o'clock the previous day and there should be a duration of "two days" that as per the rule book must be made available to the members of the house to present their resolutions on the Bill, if any.

"Where have I got time as member of this house to give you a resolution to send this bill to select committee? How can you be doing this, sir? There is nothing left," O'Brien said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma