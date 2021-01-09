Upping the ante against the Trinamool Congress in his first visit to West Bengal after attack on his convoy, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the ruling party is working with a criminal instinct, with point-black attack on protectee like him being a testament to the real state of law and order.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Upping the ante against the Trinamool Congress in his first visit to West Bengal after attack on his convoy, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the ruling party is working with a criminal instinct, with point-black attack on protectee like him being a testament to the real state of law and order.

Nadda said the attacks on BJP supporters have become rampant in West Bengal and that about 130 party officials have lost their lives. Responding to the TMC's accusations of BJP having "no idea" about Bengal's culture, Nadda said that Mamata Benerjee's party herself never represented the state's culture but symbolised anarchy and corruption.

"The ruling TMC is working with criminal instinct. Corruption has been institutionalised. The administration is politicising and the politics is criminalised in West Bengal. The point-blank attack on a protectee like me is a testament to the state of law and order to which a regular citizen is subject," Nadda said.

"The TMC never represented true Bengali culture. It represents anarchy, corruption and extortion. The BJP and Syama Prasad Mookherjee represents true Bengali culture," he added.

Nadda accused Banerjee of blocking Central government's benefits to the farmers.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to help farmers. But Mamataji is creating hurdles in the path. About 26 lakh farmers have registered themselves under PM Kisan Yojana but Mamataji did not allow the schemes to function in West Bengal," he said.

Nadda exuded confidence that his party will win 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal. On being asked if Banerjee will attend the meetings of all Chief Ministers called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the vaccine rollout, Nadda said while he cannot say what Banerjee would do, he does hope that good sense would prevail and she would not let her ego come before the people of Bengal.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja