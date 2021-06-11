Mamata's nephew Abhishek, who was recently appointed as TMC's general secretary, will likely be present at the meet on Friday.

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: In what could be a massive setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the conclusion of the assembly elections in West Bengal, Mukul Roy is all set for his 'gharwapis' to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), along with his son Subhrangshu.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that Roy will take a decision about joining the TMC again after meeting the party's top brass, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata on Friday. Mamata's nephew Abhishek, who was recently appointed as TMC's general secretary, will likely be present at the meet on Friday.

Roy's 'gharwapis' has been speculated for months after Mamata returned to power in Bengal with a landslide victory against the BJP in the recently concluded assembly election.

Recently, Mamata's nephew Abhishek had also visited Roy's wife Krishna, who is undergoing treatment for the deadly COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata. This fueled speculations that Roy might join the TMC again.

Roy, who was once the right-hand man of Mamata, is reportedly unhappy with the top leadership of the BJP. He is also upset with the fact that Suvendu Adhikari, another TMC turncoat, has joined the BJP and is getting more importance at the party.

Roy, along with Shamik Bhattacharya and Rajib Banerjee, had also skipped the BJP's crucial meeting recently that sparked a buzz in the state politics. However, the BJP later issued a clarification, saying Roy could not attend the meeting as his wife is unwell and hospitalised.

"On the day the meeting was scheduled, Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya's father died of COVID-19 and so he could not attend the meeting. Rajib Banerjee could not attend due to personal reasons," said BJP's Joy Prakash Majumdar.

Before rising to prominence in the BJP, Mukul Roy was a founder-member of the TMC which he quit in 2017. Rajib Banerjee left the TMC in January this year and contested the West Bengal assembly polls on a BJP ticket.

Several leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, who once close aid of Mamata Banerjee joined the BJP ahead of Assembly polls. BJP lost the polls but emerged as the second-largest party with 77 seats in the 294-member state assembly. TMC registered a landslide victory winning 213 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma