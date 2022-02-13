Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dissolved the party's national office bearers' committee - except for the post of chairperson which is held by her - and formed a 20-member committee following reports of a growing rift between party veterans and a faction led by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

The leaders included in the new national working committee are Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee, Anubrata Mondal, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and Yashwant Sinha. Notably, party's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien and veteran Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy are not included in the committee.

"All the posts related to the national office bearers' committee cease to exist. It will be decided later by chairperson Mamata Banerjee. She is the only leader who has a post in the party, no other leader at the national level has any post right now," senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story in 10 points:

1. The decision was made by Mamata amid the growing rift between "old-timers and Gen Next" in the TMC. The faction led by her nephew Abhishek is pushing for "One Man, One Post" in the party, but that has been resented by the TMC veterans.

2. Abhishek, who is an MP from Diamond Harbor, was appointed the national general secretary in June last year after the TMC thrashed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the West Bengal assembly elections 2022. However, he no longer holds the national general secretary post.

3. In January this year, Abhishek had publicly advocated stricter curbs at a time when the state government was dilly-dallying imposing restrictions amid surging COVID-19 cases. However, his moves triggered a war of words within the party.

4. Party leaders have accused Prashant Kishor's I-PAC of creating a rift in the TMC. They have claimed that this led to protests in various parts of the state after the candidates' list for the civic polls was announced.

5. "Mamata Banerjee gave the message that everybody has to work together and if there are any differences, it should be aired within the party and not in public," PTI quoted a TMC leader as saying.

6. On Friday, a war of words also erupted between TMC's Chandrima Bhattacharya and I-PAC after the former alleged that Prashant Kishor's team is "misusing" her social media accounts.

"A Twitter account in my name was created by I-PAC before the election. Today it posted something about 'one person one post' without my knowledge. I strongly protest against it," Bhattacharya was quoted as saying by PTI.

7. However, the I-PAC has denied all charges levelled against it. "I-PAC doesn't handle any digital properties of @AITCofficial or any of its leaders. Anyone making such claim is either uninformed or is blatantly lying. AITC should look into if and how their digital properties and/or that of their leaders are being 'allegedly (mis)used'," it tweeted.

8. Meanwhile, senior leaders in TMC on Saturday have reassured their support to the party and underlined that Mamata is their "supreme leader"

9. Party sources, as per PTI, have said Mamata has also urged the veterans to work cordially, adding she "will later appoint the new office bearers and then it would be sent to the Election Commission."

10. "After Mamata Banerjee was re-elected the chairperson of the party, she had announced a small committee to look after the party affairs. Today, there was a meeting of that committee, and in that meeting, she announced the new national working committee," PTI sources said.

