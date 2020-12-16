"I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the West Bengal Assembly. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance," he said in a letter to the Speaker.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday tendered his resignation as an MLA to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker, nearly a month after resigning from the post of Minister in TMC cabinet. Suvendu's move came amid reports that he may join the BJP when Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state later this week.

"I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the West Bengal Assembly. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance," he said in a letter to the Speaker.

Suvendu Adhikari, who represents the Nandigram constituency in Purba Medinipur district in state legislative assembly has been maintaining distance with the TMC's top leadership for quite some time now.

Adhikari who had been disgruntled with the TMC had resigned from the State Cabinet last month. For several months Adhikari had been pursuing an 'Ekla Cholo Rey' (to walk alone) and was seen attending programmes in the state which did not have party's name or symbol.

The development comes ahead of BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state this week. "Trinamool Congress (TMC) is collapsing like a house of cards. Everyday someone from the party comes to us to join our party," BJP Vice President Mukul Roy said.



"The day Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the ministerial post, I had told I will be happy if he leaves TMC and we will welcome him. Today he has resigned from the membership of West Bengal Legislative Assembly and I welcome his decision", the BJP leader added.

Earlier in the day, reacting upon the speculations that Suvendu may join the saffron brigade, West Bengal Minister, Firhad Hakim said, "How can someone who follows Gandhism, go to the murderer of Gandhi? I don't believe he'll do anything like that", adding

that, "I don't know what Suvendu Adhikari will do. But we grew up with Gandhism and we have to continue that way".

On November 27, Adhikari had resigned from his ministerial post. Following this TMC's Sougata Roy along with election strategist Prashant Kishore and other top leaders of TMC, including Abhishek Banerjee and Sudip Bandyopadhyay had met and discussed with Adhikari.



The resignation of Adhikari, who is a prominent leader in chief minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC, comes ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal.

