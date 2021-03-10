Tirath Singh Rawat's name emerged as the frontrunners for the top post along with some other BJP heavyweights in the state including, state minister Dhan Singh Rawat and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major change of leadership in the Uttarakhand government, Tirath Singh Rawat will replace the outgoing chief minister of the state, Trivendra Singh Rawat. The announcement came after the BJP legislative party meeting to decide the candidate for the top post in the state. Tirath Singh Rawat will take the oath as the CM of Uttarakhand at 4 pm today.

Tirath Singh Rawat is currently an MP from the Pauri Lok Sabha seat, which he won in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. He is also a national general secretary in the BJP. He represented the Chaubttakhal constituency from 2012 to 2017 in the state legislative assembly and has also served as the Uttarakhand BJP chief from 2013 to 2015.

Born in Sinro village of Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat, 56, rose from the ranks of a student leader in the BJP's youth wing BJYM. In 1997, Tirath Singh Rawat was elected as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council before being chosen as president of the UP Legislative Council.

He also served as the first education minister of Uttarakhand in the interim government when the state came into existence in 2000. Later in 2007, Tirath Singh Rawat was elected as state general secretary of Uttarakhand. He also served as the state chief electoral officer and state membership chief.

In 2012, he was elected as the MLA of the Chaubttakhal constituency seat in the state and represented it in the state legislative assembly. In 2013, Tirath Singh Rawat became the Uttarakhand BJP chief. As Uttarakhand BJP President he won four mayoral posts in municipal corporations out of six.

In 2017, the BJP denied him a ticket in the assembly polls and fielded Congress turncoat Satpal Maharaj from the Chaubttakhal constituency seat. This prompted Rawat to openly protest against the top leadership in BJP and he even threatened to resign from the party. However, the BJP pacified him soon and elevated him to the position of national secretary in the party.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Tirath Singh Rawat was fielded from the Pauri Lok Sabha Constituency. He contested the elections successfully and defeated his nearest rival Manish Khanduri of the Congress by more than 3.50 lakh votes.

