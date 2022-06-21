Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday sparked a buzz after he said that he "must step aside" from the party to work for the "greater opposition unity". His tweet comes amid speculations that he might become opposition's joint candidate for the Presidential elections slated to be held on July 18.

"I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC," the 84-year-old tweeted. "Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step."

News agency PTI reported that Yashwant Sinha has quit Trinamool Congress.

The opposition was in a fix after all of their probable candidates for the Presidential polls - Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Farooq Abdullah - declined the offer to contest the polls. All the three leaders said opposition should pick a candidate who "will generate a national consensus".

Notably, the names of Gandhi, Pawar, and Abdullah were proposed by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee during the key opposition meet, which was attended by 17 parties, including the Congress, last week in New Delhi. Mamata, following her stupendous victory in the West Bengal assembly elections 2021, is trying to bring the opposition under one umbrella to tackle the Modi juggernaut in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

However, her efforts suffered a setback last week after KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) TRS, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Akali Dal, Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and YSR Congress refused to attend the meeting.

BJP likely to pick its presidential candidate today

While the opposition is still to figure out its Presidential candidate, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might pick its nominee on Tuesday during its parliamentary board meeting in Delhi, according to news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Karnataka for the International Yoga Day celebrations, might also attend the meeting virtually.

The BJP has already formed a 14-member management team under Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to oversee the election. On Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda also held a meeting to brainstorm on the upcoming election where members of the management team were present.

Nadda and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were entrusted with the responsibility of holding talks with all political parties over the candidate for presidential polls. They have held talks with Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah but no outcome has come so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma