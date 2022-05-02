New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday made a cryptic tweet and hinted at making a political return, saying he would be ready to go to the people's court, starting from his home state Bihar.

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10yr rollercoaster ride! As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues & the path to Peoples Good Governance," tweeted Kishor with a hashtag in Hindi 'From Bihar'.

Kishor's cryptic tweet came nearly a week after his talks with Congress to revive the grand old party for the 2023 assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections failed.

Randeep Singh Surjewala had said last week that Kishor was invited to join Congress' "Empowered Action Group 2024", an offer he declined, adding that the party appreciate his efforts and suggestion given to it.

Later, Kishor said he has declined Congress' "generous offer" and added that the grand old party needs "leadership and collective will" to resolve its structural problems. "In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms," he had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bihar is not new for Kishor, also referred to as PK, as he was the vice president of the ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU) led by the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, Kumar and Kishor had parted their ways due to differences.

Later, Kishor - who had formed the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) in 2013 - helped several opposition parties - including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - win assembly elections in their respective states.

However, after the Bengal polls, Kishor had said he will "take a break" from being a political strategist. "After the Bengal elections, I announced I would not be any party in my earlier capacity. This includes TMC in Goa and beyond. But, it doesn’t mean that I won’t be part of any election. I will not be part of elections in my earlier capacity," he had told the BBC in an interview.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma