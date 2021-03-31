Other recipients of the letter are DMK President MK Stalin, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote written personal letters to non-BJP leaders including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, highlighting the "assaults" by the BJP and its government on democracy and constitutional federalism of India.

Ahead of the second phase of polls in the state, Banerjee's letter, which was released by the TMC on Wednesday, seeks to drum up support from opposition leaders by stating how non-BJP states have suffered due to the saffron party-led Centre's actions.

"I am writing this letter to you, and to several leaders of non-BJP parties, to convey my serious concerns over a series of assaults by the BJP and its government at the Centre on democracy and constitutional federalism in India".

"I strongly believe that the time has come for a united and effective struggle against BJP's attacks on democracy and the constitution... As the chairperson of TMC, I shall work wholeheartedly with you and all other like-minded parties in this battle," she wrote.

"The BJP wants to make it impossible for non-BJP parties to exercise their constitutional rights and freedoms. It wants to dilute the powers of the state governments and downgrade them to mere municipalities. In short, it wants to establish a one-party authoritarian rule in India," Mamata Banerjee wrote in her letter.

Referring to the passage of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill by the two Houses of Parliament, she said that it is an "extremely grave" development.

"With this law, the BJP government at the Centre has snatched away practically all the powers of the democratically elected government of Delhi and vested them in the hands of the Lt Governor, a nominee of the Centre. The Lt Governor has been made the undeclared Viceroy of Delhi, acting as a proxy for the home minister and the prime minister," she wrote in her letter.

Other recipients of the letter are DMK President MK Stalin, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan