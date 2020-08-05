Following Pilot's revolt with 18 other MLAs, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan is reduced to a wafer-thin majority in the 200-member Legislative Assembly.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Three MLAs from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp were reportedly in contact with rebel Sachin Pilot and team during their stay at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. According to reports, the MLAs were in contact with Sachin Pilot loyalists through their family members. After receiving the information from intelligence sources, CM Gehlot barred MLAs from leaving the hotel and speaking on phone.

Recently, Gehlot had shifted his MLAs to Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer under tight security. Around 700 policemen have been deployed within a few kilometer radius around the hotel.

The move to shift MLAs to Jaisalmer, a popular tourist destination surrounded by desert came a day after Gehlot alleged that the horse-trading rates have gone up after the announcement of Assembly session from August 14.

Following Pilot's revolt with 18 other MLAs, the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan is reduced to a wafer-thin majority in the 200-member Legislative Assembly. Minus Pilot and his loyalists, Gehlot has the support of 102 MLAs, just one more than the majority mark of 101. If Gehlot loses three more MLAs to Pilot, his government will lose the majority in the House. Gehlot is eager to prove his majority in the Assembly as he fears more MLAs can be broken ahead of the Assembly session. Gehlot has accused his former deputy of playing into the hands of the BJP and conspiring to topple his government. Both Pilot and the BJP has rejected the accusations. With Rajasthan High Court restraining Speaker from initiating a disqualification process against the rebel Congress MLAs, Gehlot's hopes to save the government depend on a floor test as soon as possible. If the Rajasthan High Court rules in favour of Speaker and Pilot and 18 other MLAs are disqualified, the majority mark will come down.

