Three MLAs from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's camp were reportedly in contact with rebel Sachin Pilot and team during their stay at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. According to reports, the MLAs were in contact with Sachin Pilot loyalists through their family members. After receiving the information from intelligence sources, CM Gehlot barred MLAs from leaving the hotel and speaking on phone.

Recently, Gehlot had shifted his MLAs to Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer under tight security. Around 700 policemen have been deployed within a few kilometer radius around the hotel. 

The move to shift MLAs to Jaisalmer, a popular tourist destination surrounded by desert came a day after Gehlot alleged that the horse-trading rates have gone up after the announcement of Assembly session from August 14.

