New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra on Tuesday launched an all-out attack on the Congress party holding it responsible for several ills confronting the country and said that family-run parties are the biggest threat to India's democracy. Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha, he said the people of the country had to wait for many years to get basic facilities like water, power and roads because of the Congress.

As the opposition party, too, the Congress is creating hurdles in the country's development, he alleged. He also accused the Congress of being in the grip of urban Naxals, who are today controlling its thought and ideology. That is why, the prime minister added, the grand old party has become negative. "The Congress in a way is in the grip of urban Naxals. That is why its thought has become negative." Modi suggested that the opposition party change its name from Indian National Congress to the 'Federation of Congress'.

Here are the TOP Quotes from PM's Parliament Address:

When Congress was in power, they didn't allow the country's development. Now when in Oppn, they are obstructing the development of the country. They are now objecting to 'Nation'. If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress?

Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency.

Had Congress not been there, there would've been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn't have burnt in flames of terrorism for yrs, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in 'tandoor'.

The difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. We'll have to accept that biggest threat to India's democracy is the dynastic parties. When a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent.

This mindset it has had an impact on the policies of those who received the opportunity to work for the last 50 years. It gave birth to perversions. This democracy is not due to your generosity. Those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it.

Some people need self-introspection. When an all-party meeting over Corona was held & Govt was supposed to give detailed presentation, attempts were made to speak to some political parties to convince them to not attend it. They themselves did not come & boycotted the meeting.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan