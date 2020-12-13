Uddhav Thackeray was referring to the farmers protesting in and around the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday hit back at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for accusing the government of imposing an "undeclared Emergency", saying that the latter was calling 'annadata' as terrorists. Thackeray was referring to the farmers protesting in and around the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws.

"Devendra Fadnavis alleged that there is an undeclared emergency in Maharashtra. So, what is happening in Delhi? You are calling 'annadata' as terrorists. Anyone who calls farmers as terrorists is not worth being called a human," he said.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on the eve of the two-day winter session of the state Assembly, Fadnavis accused the alliance government of imposing an "undeclared Emergency", Fadnavis criticised the Thackeray-led regime for "going after" Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and Bollywood actress Kanagana Ranaut.

"We don't agree with all that they say, but to retaliate the waythe government did was unacceptable. The court orders against the government in these two cases have been an embarrassment for it (government)," he said.

He also accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of running away from a debate on its "failures on all fronts" and claimed it is "actually a one-day session which includes only six hours for the passage of supplementary demands".

Thackeray's remarks come amid the nationwide protests by farmers against the farm laws which entered the 18th day on Sunday.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the legislations would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

