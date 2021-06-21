Interestingly, this comes hours after Pawar met poll strategist Prashant Kishor for the second time in less than a month.

New Delhi | Jagran Politicis Desk: In what could be the making of a united third front against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar has decided to hold a meeting of non-Congress opposition parties at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday.

For the meeting, which will be held under the political action group Rashtra Manch, invitations have been sent to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and G-23 leaders of the Congress. However, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which holds the power in Tamil Nadu, has not been invited.

"Sharad Pawar Ji and Shri Yashwant Sinha Ji are co-chairing a discussion on the present national scenario. Yashwant Sinha has requested your kind presence and participation in the meeting," the invite read, as reported by NDTV.

Interestingly, this comes hours after Pawar met poll strategist Prashant Kishor for the second time in less than a month. The meeting, which lasted for about one-and-a-half hours, was held at Pawar's Delhi residence.

Kishor, who had been part of the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, had played a crucial in TMC's victory in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. He had also helped craft the election strategy for the DMK in Tamil Nadu

Following the meeting between Pawar and Kishor, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the party supremo is working to unite all opposition leaders against BJP with an eye for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"An important meeting of the leaders of other political parties will be held under the chairmanship of Sharad Pawar in New Delhi tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by leaders of NCP, AAP, TMC and RJD," Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Upcoming Lok Sabha session will be discussed in this meeting (with leaders of other political parties). The political situation in the country will also be discussed. Sharad Pawar will work to unite all the opposition parties in the country from tomorrow," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma