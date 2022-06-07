Chennai | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the ongoing debate over Hindi in Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a swipe Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) senior leader TKS Elangovan for his casteist slur on the Hindi language.

"DMK party MP TKS Elangovan says that Hindi is the language of underdeveloped states and adopting it would make people a Shudra. DMK was always and will be a casteist party. They’ll never think beyond that," tweeted BJP leader K Annamalai.

BJP's Tamil Nadu vice president Naraynana Thirupathy also slammed Elangovan, asking the senior DMK leader to aplogise for "provocative speech" in which he insulted people who speak Hindi.

"The DMK is trying to do devise politics by emotionally distracting people with language and cast issues to cover up for their failings of the past one year. Everyday the BJP is levelling charges against the DMK government. There is no economic growth, law and oder is deteriorating and corruption is at its peak,” Thirupathy told Hindustan Times.

Earlier, a controversy erupted in Tamil Nadu after DMK leader Elangovan said that Hindi will people of the state "Shudras" (untouchables), adding that attempts were being made to "impose" Manu dhrama by imposing Hindi.

"What will Hindi do? Only make us shudras (untouchables). It will do no benefit to us," Elangovan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "They are trying to destroy the culture and trying to impose Manu Dharma through Hindi... this should not be allowed... if we did, we will be slaves, shudras."

Later, Elangovan issued a clarification and said that he didn't "coin the word shudra". He further said that the Tamil society is an equanimous society and didn’t practice the class difference in the South.

"Because of the entry of the language from North, it has divided us also. People during the Dravidian movement fought for the education rights of Shudras, OBCs," Elangovan said, as reported by Times Now.

“What I said was that when Hindi entered it may bring the cultural practice which was enforced in the North to us. So it will confirm our Shudra class, I meant,” he added.

This is the second time in two months when a DMK leader has made a controversial statement over the Hindi language. Recently in May, Tamil Nadu’s higher education minister K Ponmudi also referred Hindi speakers as “pani puri sellers”.

The statement came after the DMK government in Tamil Nadu opposed the three-language formula stated in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The Narendra Modi government at Centre has been endeavouring at encouraging Hindi across the country via different mediums, including the NEP 2020.

Posted By: Anushka Vats