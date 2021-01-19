Sanjay Jha has been critical of the way the Congress handled issues recently and has asserted he remains a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Sanjay Jha, who has been suspended by the Congress for anti-party activities, suggested the grand old party tp take a lesson from Team India's historic Test win against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday.

"They(India) were bowled out for 36 in the first Test. The comeback is made of fairy-tale stuff," Jha said.

"For my good ole Grand Old Party there is as inspirational message here. We got 44," Jha said referring to the Congress' lowest ever tally of seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. "Get up, shake off the dust and dirt, and fight," he said in his message to the party and added, "stop moping and crying about the past".

The entrepreneur-turned-politician had also said he will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of his party.

At the beginning of a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "A good news has come at very difficult time that the Indian cricket team has hoisted the flag of victory in Australia.

"Congratulations to all Indians on behalf of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated the Indian team and hailed their fighting spirit.

