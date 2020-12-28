Pawar's statements come just a day before he is scheduled to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Delhi over the ongoing farmers' protest over the three farm laws.

Mumbai | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid buzz, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has once again dismissed rumours of becoming the next United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairman, saying he "does not have any interest".

"I don't have the time or inclination to be UPA chairperson. There is no question of any such proposal," Pawar said while speaking to an English news channel.

Pawar's statements come just a day before he is scheduled to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi Delhi over the ongoing farmers' protest over the three farm laws.

Several media reports have claimed that Pawar might take over UPA reins from Sonia Gandhi. However, the NCP has dismissed the speculations, saying it has not discussed anything about this with the other UPA partners.

"The reports appearing in the media seems to behave planted by vested interests to divert the attention from the ongoing farmers' agitation," NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase had said.

Notably, Shiv Sena -- which is an alliance partner of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra -- had also suggested that Pawar, an "independent and powerful" leader, should become the next UPA chief and form a strong alliance against the BJP-led NDA.

Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna, said that the Congress needs introspection and think why the BJP keeps "making fun of its leadership". "There has to be a mass appeal to the opposition's leadership... Rahul Gandhi individually is putting up a strong fight but something is lacking," it said.

Before Sena, Pawar himself had also questioned Congress' leadership and said that Rahul Gandhi appears to lack the "consistency" needed to be accepted by the country as its leader. Following his statement, the NCP, however, had issued a clarification, saying it should be treated as a "fatherly advice".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma