New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the growing calls for unified opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that there is no such thing as a UPA alliance now. She also said that a firm alternative course should be made to fight the ongoing fascism. Her remarks came after she met National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to lay out what he called the "Template for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls".

"A firm alternative course should be made as nobody's fighting against ongoing fascism. Sharad Ji is the seniormost leader & I came to discuss our political parties. I agree with whatever Sharad Ji said. There is no UPA", Mamata Banerjee as quoted by news agency ANI said.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar made a fresh pitch for the unity of opposition parties to take on the BJP after meeting Mamata Banerjee. "All those opposed to the BJP are welcome to join us. There is no question of excluding anyone," Pawar said when asked if an alliance without Congress was on the cards.

"We discussed the prevailing situation and the need for all like-minded parties to come together and provide a strong alternative to the BJP. Leadership is not an issue at this point. We need to unitedly work against the BJP," the NCP chief said.

Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut here. The meeting was seen as an outreach to fellow opposition leaders by the Trinamool Congress supremo. Banerjee, on a visit to Maharashtra, was scheduled to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier, but as he is unwell, she met his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya also gave her a copy of a coffee- table book of his father's photographs. Earlier in the day, Banerjee visited the famous Siddhi Vinayak temple here. The West Bengal chief minister also paid her respects at the memorial of police constable Tukaram Ombale who died fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Her meeting with opposition leaders comes amid a strain in the ties between the TMC and Congress. After its landslide victory in West Bengal earlier this year, the TMC has inducted several Congress leaders into its fold. Recently, 12 out of 17 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya defected to the TMC, making it the principal opposition party.

(With Agencies Inputs)

