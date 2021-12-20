New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil became the latest in the long list of Indian male politicians bizarrely obsessed with distastefully comparing the state of roads in their constituencies with actress-politician Hema Malini’s cheeks. While campaigning for Bodhwad Nagar Panchayat polls in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district last week, Patil asked politicians from opposition parties to visit his constituency to see the state of roads.

"Those who have been MLAs for 30 years should come to my constituency and see the roads. If they are not like Hema Malini's cheeks, then I will resign," Gulabrao Patil said, in a veiled comment against BJP leader Eknath Khadse who had represented the constituency in the state assembly until 2019. Drawing the ire of state women commission, Patil, later issued an apology in the matter.

‘Comparison a respect for Hema Malini’: Sanjay Raut

Reacting to fellow leader’s comment comparing the state of roads with Hema Malini’s cheeks, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rout said that this type of comparison has happened earlier as well. “It’s a respect for Hema Malini. So, don’t see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example. We respect Hema Malini,” Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Better I keep my cheeks safely: Hema Malini

Hema Malini was asked on Monday to react on Gulabrao Patil’s statement.

“Better I keep my cheeks properly! Safely!” she exclaimed.

“The trend was started by Lalu Ji some years back. At that time, the roads were so bad. Generally, he would have come up with the statement. But since then, it has become a usual thing for everybody,” she added.

Will make roads pretty like Hema Malini’s cheeks: Congress leader P C Sharma in 2019

Earlier in 2019, Congress leader PC Sharma, then a minister in former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamalnath’s government had compared the roads in Habibganj to the cheeks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, further claiming that the administration led by then CM Kamalnath will make roads as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks.

"Presently, the condition of roads is like stains of smallpox. It seems that the condition of the roads has become like the cheeks of Kailash Vijayvargiya,” PC Sharma had said.

"Under the leadership of Public Works Minister Sajjan Vermaji and directives of Chief Minister Kamal Nathji, the roads would be repaired in 15 days. They will be made 'chakachak' (pretty), like Hema Malini's cheeks, in 15 to 20 days," Sharma had said.

Lalu Yadav: The trendsetter of vile analogy of roads and Hema Malini’s cheeks

In 2005, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, then the Railway Minister in Dr Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, had made headlines when he claimed that he will make Bihar’s roads “as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks”.

The RJD leader later deflected the criticism, alleging that the statement was given by ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “I have often been lampooned by the media for making foolish statements. I was attributed a statement that Bihar’s roads would be made like the cheeks of Hema Malini. However, this statement was originally made by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and he played the mischief and somehow attributed the statement to me,” Lalu had said in his defence.

Politicians will to be put out the analogy of roads and veteran actress’s cheek is not Bihar, Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh.

In 2013, former Chhattisgarh PWD minister Brijmohan Agarwal in Dr Raman Singh’s government had compared the state’s roads to Hema Malini.

Not just that but even local magazines, advertisements were issued by purportedly putting together the images of state roads alongside Hema Malini, with caption, “Swapn sundari samaan pradesh ki chamchamati sundar sadken (Beautiful roads of the state shine like the Dream Girl).”

