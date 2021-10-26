Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: Lalu Prasad Yadav, the veteran Bihari politician and the founder of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), on Tuesday announced his return to the state politics as he asserted that he will ensure the "visarjan" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the upcoming by-polls in Bihar, Yadav said that he was forced to miss the couple of elections due to "illness and detention", but asserted that he has recovered now. He also took a jibe at Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar and called him the "most arrogant person in the country".

"He (Nitish Kumar) was eyeing the chair of prime minister. His party leaders projected him as PM material. The BJP top leadership is well aware of this fact. Once his dream of becoming Prime Minister of the country broke down, he sat in the lap of BJP and formed the government in Bihar," Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Reacting to Congress' decision to end its alliance with the RJD, Yadav said that the grand old party needs to become a "strong alternative" to the BJP at the national politics, adding that an alliance is "formed with like-minded people, secular forces".

"I agree that my alliance is with the Congress on a national level. But at the state level, the situation is different. At the national level, we want a strong alternative to the BJP and therefore I have always supported Congress in every situation," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As Lalu Prasad Yadav returns to Bihar after three years, let's have a look at the career of the state's most controversial Chief Minister whose popularity scared political parties despite corruption charges:

Born on June 11, 1948, Yadav was one of the most prominent leaders of Bihar who rose to prominence during the emergency years.

A trusted lieutenant of Jayaprakash Narayan, Yadav, who entered the political arena during his days at the Patna University, once held the record of being the youngest member of Lok Sabha in 1977 as a Janata Party candidate.

However, Yadav left Janata Party in 1980 amid feud with the party leadership and lost the Parliamentary elections in that same year.

Though he lost the Parliamentary elections in 1980, Yadav's rise in Bihar continued as he managed to win Bihar Legislative Assembly polls later that year. He subsequently won the 1985 and 1989 Assembly polls in Bihar and became a popular leader among youths in the state.

In 1989, Yadav, who till then established himself as the face of Yadavs, was elected for Lok Sabha under VP Singh government. In 1990, Lalu became the Chief Minister of Bihar, thanks to the support from Devi Lal.

Under Lalu, the pace of development gradually increased in Bihar and even the World Bank lauded his economic policies. He secured another term in the office after the assembly elections in 1995 but was forced to resign amid allegations of corruption.

Yadav made his wife Rabri Devi the Chief Minister in his place and silently controlled the politics in Bihar. In 1997, Lalu parted his ways with the Janata Party and formed Rashtriya Janata Dal on July 5 in that year.

In 1998, Lalu was reelected from Madhepura in the Lok Sabha Elections. He, however, lost to Sharad Pawar in the 1999 general elections. The RJD supremo won the Bihar Assembly Elections 2000 but remained in the Opposition.

In 2004, Lalu tried his luck in Lok Sabha Elections and contested from Chhapra and Madhepura against Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Sharad Yadav respectively. He won from both seats by a huge margin. He later gave up the Madhepura seat.

Yadav's good show in the elections forced Congress to form an alliance with the RJD. With 21 seats, RJD became the second-largest member of UPA I and Lalu became the Minister of Railways.

Under Yadav, the condition of the Indian Railways significantly improved as it showed a cumulative total profit of Rs 250 billion in his leadership of four years. Yadav also banned plastic as Railway Minister and promoted kulhars.

Yadav won the 2009 Lok Sabha Elections but the RJD won just four seats and provided outside support to the Congress. He also won the 2014 elections and tried to rejuvenate the RJD. However, Yadav was barred from contesting the elections for six years due to his conviction in the fodder scam case in 2013.

Yadav subsequently transferred the leadership of RJD to his son Tejashwi. In 2015, the RJD, which was now a part of the Grand Alliance that also included the Congress and Nitish Kumar's JDU, returned to power in Bihar. The RJD also became the single-largest party in Bihar as it won 81 seats.

However, Kumar left the Grand Alliance and joined the NDA again after the CBI and ED lodged cases against Lalu's son Tejashwi. In 2020, Lalu was declared as the coordinator of Mahagathbandhan for the Assembly polls as he controlled the RJD from behind the bars.

Though the RJD emerged as the single-largest party in Bihar in 2020, the Grand Alliance failed to return to power as Nitish Kumar-led NDA managed to retain power in the state in highly contested assembly elections. Following the defeat in 2020 state polls, several veterans and political pundits questioned Lalu and claimed that Tejashwi needs to come out of his father's shadow.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma