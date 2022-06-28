The Raj Thackeray Factor In Battle For 'Real Shiv Sena'

While the political crisis in Maharashtra has refused to with both sides claiming an upper hand over the hand, rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde dialled Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray recently to discuss the current situation in the state with him, confirmed an MNS leader on Monday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the MNS leader said Shinde spoke to Raj over the phone twice and also enquired about his health. "Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shide spoke to MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the phone twice. Shinde spoke to Thackeray about the recent political situation in Maharashtra and enquired about his health," the leader was quoted as saying.

The talks between Raj and Shinde has sparked a buzz that the rebel leader could join hands with the MNS chief. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Sena rebels feel they have three options - to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or the MNS or the Prahar Janashakti.

It must be noted that the Prahar Janashakti, which is led by Bacchu Kadu, has also extended its support to the rebels. Quoting sources, the report claimed that several rebel leaders in the Shinde camp are not interested in joining hands with the "dominant, all-consuming" BJP.

"We know if we merge our group in the BJP, it would give us a national identity, and the process will be easy. But we don’t want to lose our individual identity as a regional party," The Indian Express quoted a rebel leader as saying.

On the other hand, the Prahar Janashakti, which has two MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly, is typically different from the Shiv Sena. This leaves the rebels with just the option of the MNS, which is looking for a lifeline.

The MNS was formed by Raj Thackeray after he separated from the Sena amid differences. Raj, started his political career by launching the Sena's student wing and rose through the ranks during the 1990 Maharashtra assembly elections, was considered to be the natural heir of Balasaheb Thackeray.

However, the MNS has failed to gain attention even at the Maharashtra politics and has just one MLA at the state assembly. If the Shinde camp joins hands with the MNS, it might give a second chance to Raj Thackeray and his party to revive themselves.

Currently, the Shinde camp, however, has decided to wait and watch, and get more clarity over the situation. The rebels have also decided against merging with any other party, saying most of the Sena leaders are with them and thus they should be considered the "real Shiv Sena".

"Once we overcome legal and legislative hurdles, we will emerge stronger politically. Till then we will wait and watch," The Indian Express quoted a rebel Sena leader as saying.