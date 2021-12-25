New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Ahead of the Assembly Elections in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand and others, the political parties have unleashed the war of words between them. In line with the attacks on each, Congress on Saturday took digs at the Central government over a number of issues including fuel prices and inflation through a series of Christmas-themed tweets.

"All we want for Christmas is a government that listens," the party tweeted with a Santa Claus image and message which read: "Thank God Santa is listening to everyone's wishes because Modi ji is only listening to his Mann ki Baat."

Attacking the Centre over the rising fuel prices, Congress in another tweet wrote, "Imagine dashing through the snow at Rs.95/litre." This tweet was accompanied by an image of Santa riding a sleigh and a message which read, "Thank god Santa rides a sleigh, he doesn't need to pay hefty prices for fuel."

"Jingle bells... Jingle bells...Jingle all the way. Oh what fun it would be to buy things...without burning all your savings away," the Congress said in another Christmas-themed tweet.

Jingle bells... Jingle bells...

Jingle all the way.

Oh what fun it would be to buy things...

In another dig, the Congress tweeted, "Jingle bells, jingle bells, ports, airports, roads, railways, are just a few things Modi ji sells." The Congress said, "He's not making a list, The govt's not checking anything twice; They have no data on- who's naughty or nice. Thank God Santa has a naughty and nice list, because our government has no data," a message with a Santa image on the party's Twitter handle read.

He's not making a list,

The govt's not checking anything twice;

They have no data on-

Congress has been aggressively attacking the Centre over the rising prices for a while. The party recently held a massive Menhgai Hatao rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur where both Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP over inflation and other issues.

"Ask why there is so much inflation in the country. This is your responsibility. The government has a huge responsibility towards you - your development and taking you forward. Then it is your responsibility to ask for a strong future from the government," Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing the rally.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan