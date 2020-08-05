As PM Modi laid the much-awaited foundation for the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, leaders across the political spectrum hailed the prime minister and welcomed the groundbreaking ceremony at the temple town.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the "Bhoomi Pujan" and laid the foundation for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, months after the Supreme Court gave its historic verdict, allotting the land to Ram Lalla for the construction of the Ram Mandir. The court, however, noted that an alternate land will be given to the Muslims for the contruction of the mosque.

As PM Modi laid the much-awaited foundation for the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, leaders across the political spectrum hailed the prime minister and welcomed the groundbreaking ceremony at the temple town. Hailing PM Modi, the leaders expressed hopes that the historic event will help the country progress and "people will follow the ideals of Lord Ram".

Here's who said what as PM Modi laid foundation of Ram Temple in Ayodhya:

* President Ram Nath Kovind: Felicitations to all for the foundation laying of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Being built in tune with law, it defines India’s spirit of social harmony and people’s zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India

* Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Congratulations to the entire country on the occasion of bhoomi pujan. May we continue to receive Lord Ram's blessings. With his blessings, our country will get rid of hunger, illiteracy and poverty, and India becomes the most powerful nation in the world. May India show the path to the world in times to come. Jai Shri Ram! Jai Bajrang Bali

* West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee: Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai, Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai! Mera Bharat Mahaan, Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath

* Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad: The grand Ram temple is also the temple of the country. It is also a celebration of India's pride, self respect and our spiritual inheritance

* Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot: Lord Ram holds a unique place in our culture and civilization. His life teaches us the importance of truth, justice, equality of all, compassion and brotherhood. We need to focus on establishing an egalitarian society based on the values espoused by Lord Ram

* Congress' Rahul Gandhi: Maryada Purushottam Lord Rama is the manifestation of the best human qualities. He represents the humanity that lies in the depths of our mind. Ram is love. He is never manifested in hatred. Ram is compassion. He is never manifested in cruelty. Ram is justice. He is never manifested through injustice

* Congress' Shashi Tharoor: These values are much needed in such dark times. If they spread throughout the land, Ram Rajya would not be an occasion for triumphalist bigotry. Jai Shri Ram

* Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa: From being a KarSevak in the Dec,92 Ramajanmabhoomi movement to living the moment witnessing foundation being laid for a grand Sri Rama mandira at Ayodhya by our PM Modi, it's a dream come true for me. Sharing few glimpses of my participation in the historic movement

* UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: I thank PM Modi for being present today, at the most awaited moment of the past 500 years. We have to implement the work plan prepared by PM Modi. This temple will not only be the epitome of Lord Ram's greatness but of India's too

* Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: With foundation laying of Ram Mandir, India has shown how the 500-year-old dispute has been resolved peacefully

* AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi: India is a secular country. Prime Minister has violated the oath of the office by laying the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. This is the day of the defeat of democracy and secularism and success of Hindutva

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma