Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: Nearly a month after PM Modi was not received by the Chief Minister of Punjab at the airport, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao did the same on Saturday when the prime minister arrived in Hyderabad on a six-hour visit to the state.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, union minister for tourism and culture G. Kishan Reddy and some top officials of the state including state minister for animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy received the Prime Minister.

BJP Telangana leaders welcome PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji at Shamshabad Airport. pic.twitter.com/HY7hbtewXv — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) February 5, 2022

Chandrasekhar Rao, who has been openly attacking the Prime Minister, stayed away from receiving him. Rao had nominated minister Srinivas Yadav as the Minister-in-Waiting to receive and see off the Prime Minister. KCR, as Rao is popularly known, is also not likely to share the stage with Modi when the latter will unveil the 216-feet-high Statue of Equality at Muchintal near Shamshabad in the evening.

After landing at the airport, the Prime Minister left for Patancheru in a helicopter. Later he inaugurated the golden jubilee celebrations of the International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT). He also launched ICRISAT's Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility

Telangana: PM Narendra Modi kickstarts the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Patancheru, Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/TV1SE3fo89 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

In the evening, PM Modi will also unveil a specially designed logo and a commemorative postal stamp. He will spend three hours there to participate in pooja and dedicate the statue of Saint Ramanujacharya. Sources at Pragati Bhavan, Rao's official residence told PTI that the Chief Minister was not well as he “is suffering from fever”. He however would attend the programme of the dedication of 'Statue of Equality in the evening.

Karnataka BJP says KCR following Punjab CM Channi's footsteps:

Fumed at KCR skipped the airport visit to welcome PM Modi, the state BJP unit lashed out at the Chief Minister and said that he is following the footsteps of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and warned him that the people of the state will pay him back. "As Expected! KCR violating Protocol stoops to a new low by sending his unimportant Minister. Following NCBN, Channi footsteps. You'll be paid back in return", Karnataka BJP tweeted.

As Expected! KCR violating Protocol stoops to a new low by sending his unimportant Minister.

Following NCBN, Channi footsteps.

You'll be paid back in return.#ShameOnYouKCR — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) February 5, 2022

KCR has been regularly Insulting Constitution.

Now violating protocol stoops is such idiotic and shameful act of KCR. #ShameOnYouKCR — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) February 5, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi skipped the customary airport welcome of PM Modi when he visited Punjab in January. Later, on his way to Ferozepur, the PM's cavalcade was halted for over 20 minutes at the highway after some protesters blocked the road. The incident, termed as a 'security breach', created massive controversy later.

