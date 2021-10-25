Patna | Jagran Politics Desk: Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday hinted that he might cut ties with the party and said that he would take a "big step" in the near future, claiming he was allegedly manhandled by his colleague Jagdanand Singh at the Patna Airport.

Tej Pratap, who was present at the airport to welcome his father Lalu, also claimed that he was not allowed to enter his father's residence, saying he has "nothing to do with the RJD from now".

"Jagadanand Singh manhandled me at the airport and everyone noticed it. You are an RSS agent. Till you (Jagadanand Singh) are not removed from the party, I have nothing to do with the RJD," Tej Pratap was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I was stopped from entering my father's residence by Jagadanand Singh, Sunil Singh and their goons," Lalu's elder son added.

He also staged a sit-in outside the residence but was assuaged after Lalu entered the house along with his wife Rabri Devi. Later, Tej Pratap washed Lalu's feet and attacked the BJP-led NDA in Bihar, calling them "jackals".

"Inform jackals ('gidarh') to avoid going outside their houses as the lion has arrived in Bihar," he said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Tej Pratap, the rebel son of Lalu, has often questioned the party leadership and warned of actions. Earlier in August, Tej had alleged that he is getting death threats amid a fued in the Yadav family. On Sunday, Tej also cautioned his brother Tejashwi hinting that all might not be well in the Yadav family and the party.

"I often say he (Tejashwi) is like Arjuna and I, like Lord Krishna, am committed to helping him get what is his due. But he must realise he is no more a kid breastfed by his mother. If the party continues to function in this fashion, he will never become the chief minister," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Lalu on Sunday reached Patna ahead of the upcoming by-elections in Bihar. He has returned to Bihar after over three years, amid the strained relationship between Tej Pratap and his younger brother Tejashwi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma