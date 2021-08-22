Tej Pratap Yadav's allegations come at a time when feud in the Yadav family has been increasing over the removal of RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav. Akash Yadav is considered to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav.

Patna | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing feud in the Yadav family, Tej Pratap Yadav, the rebel son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has alleged that he is getting death threats, reported Dainik Jagran.

The report said that Tej Pratap's Delhi visit was interrupted after his three bodyguards went missing on Saturday. Tej Pratap, as per Dainik Jagran, tried to contact his bodyguards, who have gone incommunicado.

He now has asked the state officials to take action against his three bodyguards. However, Tej Pratap has refused to cancel his Delhi visit due to Raksha Bandhan.

Tej Pratap Yadav's allegations come at a time when feud in the Yadav family has been increasing over the removal of RJD students' wing state president Akash Yadav. Akash Yadav is considered to be a close aide of Tej Pratap Yadav.

Following the removal of Akash, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi have been exchanging barbs at each other. On Saturday, Tej Pratap alleged that Tejashwi left the people of Bihar and gone to Delhi when floods had ravaged parts of the state.

"Tejashwi Yadav left the people of Bihar to struggle in the flood and went to Delhi. He was brainwashed by his advisor Sanjay Yadav on whose advice Tejashwi is working. Sanjay Yadav who hails from Haryana is constructing a mall in Delhi. Every member and leader of RJD knows about him," Tej Pratap said, as reported by news agency IANS.

His attack came after Tejashwi said that Tej Pratap Yadav should be disciplined. He said that "resentments keep happening, but it does not matter".

"Tej Pratap Yadav may be my elder brother but our parents have raised us with the culture that we should respect elders. No matter what, indiscipline is not okay. Indiscipline within the party causes trouble," Tejashwi said, as reported by news agency ANI.

RJD sources have said that Tejashwi and his father Lalu Prasad are not happy over Tej Pratap's behaviour. Sources said that Lalu Prasad has also warned Tej Pratap, saying RJD may take action against him if he continues doing such things.

