Tarun Gogoi was the MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Assam Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi passed away Monday while undergoing for post-COVID complications. He was 84 years old.

In his political career of over 50 years, Gogoi served as the chief minister of Assam for three terms. Earlier, he assumed varied positions within the Congress party, central government as well as Assam’s state administration.

The 84-year-old was born on April 1, 1936 in an ethnic Assamese Tai-Ahom family at Rangajan Tea Estate located in erstwhile Sivasagar district, which is now Jorhat district of Assam. His father Dr Kamaleshwar Gogoi was a medical practitioner while his mother Usha Gogoi was a renowned poetess.

Gogoi did his primary education from Jorhat from where he also passed the HSLC examination. He completed his graduation from Jagannath Barooah College and did his LLB from Gauhati University, Assam.

Gogoi's first stint as a member of Parliament started in 1971 and he later went on to become the MLA for a total of six times. He also served as the joint secretary of All India Congress Committee in 1976 and president of Assam's Pradesh Congress Committee from 1986 to 1991.

During Narasimha Rao’s tenure (1991-95) as the Prime Minister, Gogoi served in the Union cabinet as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Food and Food Processing Industry from 1991-93 and again from 1993-95.

He led the Congress to a record three consecutive victories in Assam in 2001, 2006 and 2011 and served as the chief minister for 15 years from 2001 to 2016, thus becoming the longest serving CM of the state. While the BJP-led NDA defeated the Congress in the 2016 assembly polls, Gogoi managed to win from Titabar Assembly constituency.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta