Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was unanimously elected as the chairperson of the parliamentary party of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Making the announcement, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said that Mamata has been the party's guiding force as she helped it won the recently concluded assembly election in West Bengal.

"Let us tell you that Mamta Banerjee has been an MP for seven times and has been the CM of Bengal for three consecutive times. She already has the vision and the feel to guide the parliamentary party. She has the experience, insights, and vision for giving guidance," O'Brien was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The development comes ahead of Mamata's visit to New Delhi next week where she is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Mamata, buoyed by her success in this year's West Bengal polls, is eyeing to unit the opposition to topple PM Modi-led NDA in 2024.

However, political experts feel that her biggest challenge would be to convince all opposition leaders to put aside their differences and work for the common cause. They, however, say that having poll strategist Prashant Kishor on her side is a big advantage for her.

Kishor, who recently met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress' Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra, had played a crucial role in helping Mamata win her third consecutive term in West Bengal. Political experts feel that Kishor and his I-PAC can help opposition leaders come together and turn the table.

"What turned out to be the biggest drawback of opposition parties in 2019 was the Earth of a common strategy to counter the BJP's campaign. With poll strategists like Prashant Kishor by TMC's side, it will be comparatively easier for Banerjee to bring them all on one platform," political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma