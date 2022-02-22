Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The counting of votes for the high stake urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu began on Tuesday at around 8 am amid tight security arrangements across Chennai. The polling took place on February 19 and a voter turnout of 60.70 per cent was recorded.

This comes a day after the Madras High Court refused to restrain the authorities from counting the votes for the Coimbatore Corporation and other urban local bodies in the state. It, however, said "the election of the successful candidates would be subject to the outcome of a PIL petition, which sought to cancel the elections and to hold them afresh."

The Tamil Nadu urban local body elections were conducted in a single-phase on February 19 after more than 10 years to fill 12,838 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats and 649 urban local bodies. The officials more than 74,000 candidates are in the fray this year.

For the counting, they said nearly 24,000 officials and 7,200 police personnel have been deployed at the counting centers. The officials have said that no one would be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the counting centers.

"The strong room will be opened in the presence of candidates and the chief agent. The ballot votes will be segregated ward-wise in the presence of an assistant returning officer (ARO) and the electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be brought to the specific tables by the officials at 8:30 am. The results will be announced through loudspeakers as soon as the counting process for a ward gets completed," The Indian Express quoted Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi as saying.

