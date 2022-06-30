Devendra Fadnavis Decides To Be Part Of New Maharashtra Govt After BJP's Request

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who earlier decided to stay away from the new Maharashtra government, on Thursday took oath as the Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis' decision changed after the central leadership of the BJP, including National President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requested him to be a part of the newly formed Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde.

BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday said that the central leadership of the party has requested Devendra Fadnavis to be a part of the Maharashtra government and take charge as the deputy CM of the state. Nadda's big statement came shortly after Fadnavis announced that Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde will be the new chief minister of the state and he will not be a part of the newly formed government.

"BJP's central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the Govt. So, made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra," Nadda said in a video statement.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis, who along with Eknath Shinde staked a claim to form the government in Maharashtra, said that he will not be a part of the new government in Maharashtra and will provide support from outside to Eknath Shinde. Fadnavis made the announcement at a joint press meet after the duo met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, ahead of the swearing-in slated for later in the evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Fadnavis' decision and said that this shows his intent to work for the people of Maharashtra.

"On the word of BJP chief JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, showing a big heart, has decided to be part of the government in the interest of Maharashtra and the people of the state. This decision reflects his true dedication and attitude of service towards Maharashtra. I congratulate him from the bottom of my heart," Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Shinde and Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to stake a claim to form the government in the state. Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as chief minister on Wednesday came days after Shinde led a rebellion with at least 39 Shiv Sena MLAs.

Shinde, who was also present at the press conference with Fadnavis, said the decision taken is committed to Bal Thackeray's Hindutva and for development work in the constituencies of the 50 MLAs supporting him.