New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Centre and said that the 'suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs is the symbol of crushing of the voice of people of India, adding that the Opposition is not allowed to raise any issue of national importance in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi's scathing attack on the government came as the opposition leaders carried out a protest march at Vijay Chowk outside the Parliament against the suspension of MPs.

Addressing the media at the Vijay Chowk during the protest march, the Wayanad MP said, "Suspension of 12 MPs is a symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India. Their voices have been crushed. They have done nothing wrong. We are not allowed to discuss important issues in Parliament."

He further said that the passing of bills in the Parliament, which has been working in the din since the start of the Winter Session, is not the right way to run the Parliament. "It is an unfortunate killing of democracy", Rahul Gandhi said.

"Bill after Bill is being passed in Parliament in the din. This is not the way to run the Parliament. The Prime Minister doesn't come to House. We are not allowed to raise any issue of national importance. It is the unfortunate killing of democracy," he said.

#WATCH | A minister killed farmers. PM is aware of it. Truth is that 2-3 capitalists are against farmers... These MPs were not suspended by RS chairman or PM but by the power that wants to steal farmers' income. PM & the chairman are just implementors: Rahul Gandhi, Congress pic.twitter.com/FTP9FguSxo — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

The Congress leader further called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Rajya Sabha Chairman "just implementors" of a power that wants to steal farmers' income. "A minister killed farmers. The Prime Minister is aware of it. Truth is that 2-3 capitalists are against farmers... These MPs were not suspended by the Rajya Sabha chairman or the Prime Minister but by the power that wants to steal farmers' income. The Prime Minister and the chairman are just implementors," he added.

The Opposition leaders in both the Houses held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The joint march by the Opposition parties is also being held to protest against high inflation, unemployment, forcing legislations without discussions while demanding compensation to the farmers who lost their lives during the year-long agitation and revocation of suspension of 12 RS MPs.

#WATCH Opposition MPs hold a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs pic.twitter.com/EmBpZ311Go — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

The proposal of conducting the march was accepted at the meeting of the floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament, which was held earlier in the day, at the office of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge

The Upper House has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members. The suspended members comprise six from the Congress, two each from Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from CPI and CPM: Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress; Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress; Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai of Shiv Sena; Elamaram Kareem of CPM; and, Binoy Viswam of CPI.



Posted By: Talibuddin Khan