New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after quitting the post of chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday resigned as the West Bengal transport, irrigation and water resources minister. Adhikari has been keeping a distance with Mamata Banerjee's TMC for the last few months and has been holding his separate programs sans the party flag. There are speculations that Adhikari may take the saffron plunge and join the BJP before next year's Assembly elections in West Bengal. Adhikari has forwarded a copy of his resignation to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and asked him to the needful from his end.

West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari resigns as the state Transport Minister pic.twitter.com/lagBRIrE3w — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

While Adhikari has not made any statement on this, a leading daily had quoted his close aide that resignation from HRBC is the start of his exit from the TMC. Another TMC leader said that the Adhikaris always decides as a family and with Suvendu his father and TMC MP Sisir Adhikari and two brothers will also quit the TMC.

The resignation of Suvendu also comes a day after Mamata Banerjee, without taking his name, called out the "opportunists" in her party and said that she was aware of their back-channel talks with the BJP.

"You may see a few who are Trinamool workers but are in contact with others as well. Don’t think that Didi doesn't know.

"We believe that they are opportunists. There's a group of these opportunists. They are very small in number. Keep a vigil on who is going where in the dark of the night. Who’s speaking to whom over the phone. Watch who's leaving in a car without any reason," the West Bengal Chief Minister said.

