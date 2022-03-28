Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, were suspended from the West Bengal assembly on Monday after they allegedly came to blows with Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators in House amid row over the Birbhum violence.

The West Bengal Assembly plunged into pandemonium as ruling TMC and BJP MLAs exchanged blows after saffron party legislators demanded a statement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

Around 25 BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari then walked out of the assembly, claiming that several party legislators were roughed up by TMC MLAs inside the House.

Absolute pandemonium in the West Bengal Assembly. After Bengal Governor, TMC MLAs now assault BJP MLAs, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, as they were demanding a discussion on the Rampurhat massacre on the floor of the house.



What is Mamata Banerjee trying to hide? pic.twitter.com/umyJhp0jnE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 28, 2022

Adhikari said that the party will march against the incident at 2 pm on March 28. He said that he will write a complaint letter to the Speaker, demanding action as per the rules. "We need Centre's intervention," Suvendu Adhikari said.

"MLAs are not safe even inside the assembly... At least 8-10 of our legislators were beaten up, including Chief Whip Manoj Tigga, by some TMC MLAs, as we demanded that the CM make a statement in the House on the law and order issue," he added.

TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim, however, told reporters that the BJP is staging a drama to create chaos in the assembly. "Few of our MLAs were injured inside the House. We condemn the conduct of the BJP," he said.

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The BJP leaders have been demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Centre's intervention in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case. The High Court sought a report that is to be submitted by April 7. The case was being investigated by an SIT formed by the West Bengal government.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha