Deadlock In Lok Sabha Ends As Govt Revokes Suspension Of 4 Congress MPs

The suspension of four Congress MPs - Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas, and TN Prathapan - was revoked on Monday after the government asked the opposition to not display placards in the Parliament. This ended the deadlock in the House as both sides held discussions on price rise.

"I'll request all the parties in the house that placards should not be brought inside the house. If at all placards are brought by MPs, then I'll listen neither to the government nor to the opposition and will surely take action. I'm giving last chance to them," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The government had assured the opposition that a discussion would be held in the Lok Sabha on Monday, but the House was adjourned twice in the day amid protests by opposition parties. Later in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready to withdraw the suspension of MPs if the opposition agrees to not display placards in the Parliament.

Briefing the media after the Lok Sabha got adjourned twice amid contineous sloganeering by MPs, Joshi blamed the opposition for not cooperating, saying they are "running away from the discussion of price rise".

"We have many bills to pass but unfortunately, the house is getting adjourned. If the Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party gives assurance in the house that MPs will not come with placards, then, we are ready to withdraw suspension," Joshi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was also with Joshi during the presser, also slammed the opposition, saying they did not allow the Parliament to function despite assurance that price rise will be discussed in Lok Sabha on Monday.

"Government was ready from first day to discuss inflation, Opposition wasn't allowing the house to function normally. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had COVID. Since she had come back we are appealing to them for the house to function normally," Goyal said, as reported by ANI.

"They (opposition) are running from discussing the (price rise) issue."