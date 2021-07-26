Karnataka Leadership Crisis: Reports suggest that the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman, who has been BJP's face in Karnataka in the past two decades, can resign from his position on Monday.

Bengaluru | Jagran Politics Desk: The suspense over the political future of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has kept people guessing since last week. However, it is likely to end on Monday as his government completes two years in the state.

Reports suggest that the 78-year-old Lingayat strongman, who has been BJP's face in Karnataka in the past two decades, can resign from his position on Monday. Notably, Yediyurappa on Sunday evening had also said that he will get "message" from the party high command by Monday.



"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10-15 years. Let there be no doubt about it," he had said while adding the he would continue to strengthen the BJP in Karnataka.

Sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have said that the BJP is facing "serious issues" to find a suitable replacement for the four-time Chief Minister. They said that selecting someone, who is not from the Lingayat community, might harm the party's position in the state.

"Yediyurappa Ji is Chief Minister. Yet if anyone gets any chance except the Lingayat community, then everyone will accept it. But it may harm BJP," ANI quoted a senior BJP leader from Karnataka as saying.

The sources, however, asserted that the BJP will form the government in Karnataka again while refuting that a leadership change in Karnataka might give an edge to the Congress.

"No, Congress is divided into many camps. Today Congress has four groups, by the time of the elections will be 10," the sources told ANI.

Lingayats are the largest community of Karnataka consisting of nearly 17 per cent of the population. The Community is known to have some firm supporters of the BJP and Yediyurappa and can determine the outcome of 35 to 40 per cent Assembly seats.

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda, while addressing a press conference held in Goa, had lauded Yediyurappa on Sunday for doing a good job in Karnataka, adding that he "is handling things on his own".

"It is your thinking, we don't think this way," Nadda said on being asked whether there is a political crisis in Karnataka.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma