'Supporting People Linked With Dawood Ibrahim': Eknath Shinde's Fresh Salvo At Shiv Sena

Maharashtra rebel leader Eknath Shinde launched a fresh attack on the Shiv Sena claiming that the party have now started supporting people having a direct connection with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim who was responsible for killing innocent Mumbaikars by triggering bomb blasts. He also mentioned that the rebel MLAs would consider it their destiny even if they had to die following the ideology of Hindutva.

"How can Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena support people who had a direct connection with culprits of Mumbai bomb blast, Dawood Ibrahim and those responsible for taking lives of innocent people of Mumbai. That's why we took such a step, it's better to die," Shinde said in a tweet. "Even if we have to die to follow the ideology of Hindutva, we will consider it as our destiny," he further added.

The remark comes following Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Raut's statement where he termed the rebel MLAs "living corpses" and said that their "souls are dead". "40 MLAs in Guwahati are living corpses, their souls are dead. Their bodies will be sent directly to the Assembly for post-mortem when they come back. They know what can happen in the fire that has been lit here," Raut said while addressing party workers in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that earlier on May 20, CM Uddhav Thackeray asked Eknath Shinde to become CM if he wanted to but Shinde then created a drama and just a month after that, he rebelled.

Notably, former minister and Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar, who is now in Shinde's camp, had said that the MLAs of the Shinde camp are ready to face the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly at any time, but first recognition should be given to Eknath Shinde faction.

Interestingly, the Shinde faction named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb', in response to which CM Uddhav Thackeray said that those who left the party should not seek votes in the name of the party founder.

Meanwhile, Shinde approached the Supreme Court against the disqualification notices issued by the Deputy Speaker against rebel MLAs. The plea also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as the Shiv Sena's legislative leader in the House in place of Shinde.

The petitioner, Shinde has sought to issue direction to Deputy Speaker to not take any action in the disqualification petition under Rule 6 of MLA Defection Rules seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs and also not to take any action on the same until the resolution for removal of the Deputy Speaker is decided.

The Deputy Speaker, who is in charge of the House in the absence of the Speaker and has issued the notice dated June 25, 2022, in the disqualification petition against the petitioner.

(With ANI Inputs)