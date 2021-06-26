Expressing hopes that his Lord Ram (PM Modi) will help him, Chirag Paswan said that it is completely on the BJP whether they want to help him or Nitish Kumar-led JDU.

New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the ongoing political crisis within the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan on Saturday sent an SOS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to help him end the political feud in his party.

Calling himself as "Hanuman" of PM Modi, the junior Paswan said that he supported the Prime Minister and the BJP in every "difficult period", including the protest Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Expressing hopes that his Lord Ram (PM Modi) will help him, Paswan, while speaking to news agency ANI, said that it is completely on the BJP whether they want to help him or Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal-United.

"Like Hanuman, I supported PM Modi in every difficult period. Today when efforts are being made to kill the Hanuman politically, I believe that in such a situation, Lord Ram (PM Modi) will not watch in silence," he told ANI.

Talking about a possible alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after the Tejashwi Yadav party decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of his father and late LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag said that he will take a decision regarding it during elections in Bihar.

"My father and Lalu Ji have always been close friends. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and I know each other since childhood, we'd a close friendship, he is my younger brother," he said.

This comes amid the backdrop of a split in the LJP after Chirag's parental uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras led a coup against him and became the national president of the party.

Paras has also attacked Chirag over his decision to go against the JDU in the Bihar assembly election 2020. He also attacked Chirag for removing him from the post of the party's Bihar unit chief despite LJP's good performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"You must ask Chirag Paswan why did he remove me from the state president's post. We contested Bihar elections under my supervision and won six seats. We received the highest percentage of the vote as per the election commission," he had said.

The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October last year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma