New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal found themselves getting indulged in a late-night Twitter battle on Monday following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Lok Sabha.

During his Lok Sabha address on Monday, PM Modi had accused the Kejriwal government of using microphones and going to residential areas telling people to leave during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Kejriwal termed this "completely false" and said it doesn't suit the PM "to indulge in politics over people's suffering."

"The Prime Minister's statement is completely false. The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive towards those who bore the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and those who lost their loved ones at that time," Kejriwal said in a Tweet in Hindi.

Later in the evening, Adityanath replied to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and "condemned" his remarks, asking him to apologise to the entire country. Calling Kejriwal a "liar", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader accused the AAP government of forcing migrants from Uttar Pradesh to leave Delhi "when the entire humanity was groaning due to COVID-19.

"Listen Kejriwal, your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small children and women helpless on the UP border in the middle of the night. Should we call you a traitor of humanity or...," Adityanath said in Hindi in a series of Tweets.

"The electricity-water connection was cut and the sleeping people were picked up and sent to the UP border by buses. An announcement was made that buses are going for Anand Vihar, beyond that buses will be available for UP-Bihar. The UP government arranged buses for the migrant labourers and brought them back safely," Adityanath attacked.

Following Adityanath's attack, the Delhi Chief Minister hit back at the BJP leader and said his government was spending "crores of Rupees in advertisements" while people of Uttar Pradesh were suffering due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Listen Yogi, you just let it be. Just like the dead bodies of the people of UP were flowing in the river and you were giving advertisements of your false applause in Times magazine by spending crores of rupees. I have never seen such a harsh and cruel ruler like you," Kejriwal tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma