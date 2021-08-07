Following Mukul Roy's 'slip of tongue', his son Subhranshu issued a clarification and said that his father is "suffering from depression after his wife's death".

Kolkata | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mukul Roy, who crossed over to the party after the conclusion of assembly elections in West Bengal, left people shocked on Friday after he claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the upcoming by-poll in the state. However, Roy quickly corrected himself after he realised his faux and said that he meant the TMC.

"The BJP will win convincingly in the assembly by-polls. It will win in Tripura. There is not an iota of doubt in that," Roy said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The TMC will undoubtedly win the by-elections. BJP will be trounced. The 'Maa Mati Manush' party (TMC) will remain the winner here and open its account in Tripura as well. BJP will be nowhere in the state. They will be decimated. Mamata Banerjee will continue to helm Bengal," he corrected.

Following Roy's 'slip of tongue', his son Subhranshu issued a clarification and said that his father is "suffering from depression after his wife's death".

"There is immense sodium potassium imbalance in my father’s body, that is leading to lot of problems. He is forgetting everything. This has started with my mother’s death. We are really concerned about his health. His words should not be blown out of proportion," he told News18.

Roy's wife Krishna had passed away earlier this year after she tested positive for the novel COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, the BJP has greeted Roy's comments, saying he had "unwittingly spoken the truth". "Mukulda has betrayed his voters in Krishnanagar North. He has lost his credibility," said BJP's Shamik Bhattacharya. "The truth has perhaps come from his mouth as he is under tremendous mental stress".

Roy had joined the BJP in 2018 after differences with party supremo Mamata Banerjee. He played a crucial role in party's performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, he returned to the TMC after Mamata returned to power in West Bengal for her third consecutive term.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma