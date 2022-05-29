New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following the death of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, a political controversy has stirred with several leaders slamming the law and order situation in the state under the recently elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government.

Expressing shock over the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted "Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world."

Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala.



My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world. https://t.co/j1uXBfPLlS — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2022

The Congress party said the state's law and order has taken a toss ever since the 'insensitive and inexperienced' AAP government came into power.

Heartbreaking that Sidhu Mossewala Ji’s security was revoked just 2 days ago as a publicity stunt by insensitive & inexperienced @AamAadmiParty regime. The state’s of law and order is appalling.



CM & DGP have blood on their hands.



RIP Shubhdeep Moosewala.🙏 pic.twitter.com/puGvSJGssO — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) May 29, 2022

While political leaders are calling out Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for the lapse in the security in the state, CM Bhagwant Mann appealed to everyone to stay calm and assured action against the culprits. Kejriwal also tweeted.

"I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," he tweeted.

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

सिद्धू मूसेवाला का क़त्ल बेहद दुःखद और स्तब्ध करने वाला है। मैंने अभी पंजाब के CM मान साहिब से बात की। दोषियों को सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलवायी जाएगी। मेरी सबसे बिनती है कि सब लोग हौसला रखें और शांति बनाए रखें। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। https://t.co/cYc2k7e30Y — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, Congress leaders are demanding the resignation of CM Bhagwant Mann.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa said Moosewala's murder has exposed the law and order situation in Punjab.

"Murder of a promising youngster Sidhu Moosewala exposes law & order situation of Punjab. CM @BhagwantMann should immediately resign as he holds charge of the home department and an explanation is needed on what basis his security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before the attack," Bajwa tweeted.

Murder of a promising youngster Sidhu Moosewala exposes law & order situation of Punjab. CM @BhagwantMann should immediately resign as he holds charge of home department and a explanation is needed on what basis his security was withdrawn yesterday just one day before attack. — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) May 29, 2022

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema also demanded the resignation of the Punjab CM calling it state-sponsored murder "Murder of Siddhu Moose Wala has shocked the country. This should be considered a state-sponsored murder. Firstly, the security of 400 people was withdrawn & then their names were published on social media. It's criminal negligence. CM must resign," he tweeted.

Murder of Siddhu Moose Wala has shocked the country. This should be considered a state-sponsored murder. Firstly, the security of 400 people was withdrawn & then their names were published on social media. It's criminal negligence. CM must resign: SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema pic.twitter.com/1FjINLVtGH — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticized the government and tweeted.

"Shocked to learn about the killing of young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. My sympathies with his family & friends. Those responsible must be arrested without delay. This exhibits an abject breakdown of law & order in Punjab."

Shocked to learn about the killing of young Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. My sympathies with his family & friends. Those responsible must be arrested without delay. This exhibits an abject breakdown of law & order in Punjab.#sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/bZJu3EHHot — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) May 29, 2022

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has blamed AAP for withdrawing the security of the singer. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said "Sidhu Moose Wala was prominent singer.Due to d*rty politics of Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann, he was fatally attacked in which he lost his life. Firstly, they withdraw security of people & then publish their names, I warned this can be dangerous."

Sidhu Moose Wala was prominent singer.Due to d*rty politics of Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann, he was fatally attacked in which he lost his life. Firstly, they withdraw security of people & then publish their names, I warned this can be dangerous:BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa pic.twitter.com/R5umpAMMVu — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

The BJP leader also urged the Union Home Ministery to order an enquiry into the matter.

"I urge @HMOIndia to order an enquiry into how & who leaked the confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by @AAPPunjab Govt @ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann are responsible for the brutal killing of #SidhuMoosewala whose security was withdrawn yesterday," Sirsa added.

Sindhu Moosewala was brought dead to the hospital as per Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital. The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. (

Posted By: Sugandha Jha