New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The dissident Tripura BJP leaders who left the saffron brigade yesterday joined the Congress party on Tuesday and said that many MLAs are ready to switch sides but are waiting due to some technicalities. Tripura BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha resigned from the Tripura Legislative Assembly ahead of the state assembly election next year.

After joining the Congress party, Sudip Roy Barman said, "Many MLAs are ready but perhaps they want to wait for a few more months due to technicality. Everyone is disillusioned with the party. I feel Tripura can go to polls along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh".

According to Barman, the BJP-led Tripura government has failed miserably to live up to the people's expectations. "It seems all the promises made were hollow. These people have fooled the common people and their intentions are clear- not to deliver goods but to loot people," claimed Barman.

Earlier on Monday, after submitting their resignation letters to Tripura Assembly Speaker, both Roy Barman, a former Minister, and Saha said that they have also sent their resignation letters to the BJP's state President Manik Saha. "We are going to Delhi today (Monday) and will come back here on Saturday, then we will tell you everything in detail about our future political course," Roy Barman said.

Roy Barman and Saha, strong critics of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, were earlier in Congress before joining TMC in 2016 and then to BJP next year (2017). Elections in Tripura are scheduled to take place next year.

BJP says, government stable and enjoying majority:

Meanwhile, the Tripura unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that the resignation of two rebel MLAs was nothing unexpected for the party, adding that the ruling BJP in the state still enjoys a comfortable majority.

BJP Leader and Tripura Minister Sushanta Chowdhury assured that the government is completely stable and enjoying a comfortable majority. "The whole episode of resignation staged today is a part of deep-rooted conspiracy to topple the democratically elected government", he said.

Reacting to Sudip Roy Barman's claims of reducing the government into a minority, he said, "things will be clear with time. His claims are nothing short of a political gimmick. As soon as the appropriate time arrives, people of the state will know as to how many MLAs are on their side and how many have confidence in the present government."

Slamming the outgoing MLAs, the minister claimed that both the MLAs have an evil design to create political turmoil in the state so that opportunists could catch fish in the muddy water. "After the 25 years, long murderous misrule of the Left in the state has ended. I urge all to protect and preserve this government that has brought smiles to the faces of lakhs of people," said Chowdhury.

(With Agencies Inputs)

