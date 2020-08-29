In her latest salvo, the Congress president on Saturday said that "divisive forces" were spreading the poison of hate and that the country is facing a crisis that none of its founding fathers would have imagined.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has sharpened her attack on the Narendra Modi government amid demands of "effective and visible leadership" from within the party. In her latest salvo, the Congress president on Saturday said that "divisive forces" were spreading the poison of hate and that the country is facing a crisis that none of its founding fathers would have imagined.

"Powers that want people to fight are spreading poison of hate in the country. Freedom of expression is under threat, democracy is being destroyed. They want India's people, our tribals, women, youth to keep their mouths shut. Vo desh ka muh bandh rakhna chahte hain (They want to silence the nation)," Gandhi said while speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Chhattisgarh legislature via video conferencing.

"None of our ancestors, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar, would have imagined that our country will be facing such a tough situation after 75 years of independence when our democracy and constitution are under threat," she added.

Earlier on Friday, the Congress president had come out in support of the students demanding postponement of the JEE-NEET examinations in view of the coronavirus crisis. In a video message, Gandhi said that the government must listen to the voices of students, who are the future of the country.

"My dear students, I feel for you because you are now facing a very difficult situation. The issue of your exams, of when they should be held and where, is the most important issue not only for you but your family too," Gandhi had said.

"You are our future. We depend on you to build a better India. Therefore, if any decision has to be taken regarding your future, it is important that it is being taken with your concurrence. I hope the government listens to you, listens to your voices and act upon your wishes. This is my advice to the government. Thank you. Jai Hind," added said.

